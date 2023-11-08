Bangor Walmart re-opening grocery section Friday after last week’s fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A representative of Walmart has provided an update on the timeline for the Bangor store reopening.

The store has been closed since Friday, after someone allegedly set a fire in the men’s clothing section.

Walmart officials say the grocery section of the store will open at 8 a.m. Friday and at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Customers will not have access to any other area of the store.

Everything other than the grocery section are still closed off.

Store officials say they will update us with closing hours for Friday and Saturday soon.

The representative says a timeline for the rest of the store reopening should be available in the next few days.

