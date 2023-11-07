Wardens find man with Alzheimer’s dead just a quarter-mile from home

RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Warden Service says they have found the body of a man who was reported missing Monday morning from his Rangeley Plantation home.

Ernest Van Soeren, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, had last been seen at around 9:45 a.m. near his home on West Shore Road.

At around 9 p.m., a Warden and K-9 Storm reportedly found Van Soeren dead roughly a quarter-mile from his home, in about one foot of water near the shore of Rangeley Lake. Officials say that though it’s unclear how Van Soeren ended up in the water, his death is not considered suspicious.

Van Soeren’s cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner’s office.

