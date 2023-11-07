United Airlines expects busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record

United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.
United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.(United Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.

United is the first of the major U.S. airlines to release its forecast for the upcoming holiday season.

The airline says it will carry more passengers this Thanksgiving holiday than ever before.

United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers flying on its planes, and it predicts the travel period to be longer than ever this year, spread over 11 days.

United expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Jennifer Minton won big on a lottery game twice in one week.
Woman wins lottery twice in 1 week: ‘I’m in disbelief!’
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol
95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, plans to retire November 30.
Beloved 95-year-old cashier is ready to retire after nearly 3 decades
It's one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood and often continues...
Millions of US adults have ADHD, and some may not even know
Duane "Keffe D" Davis arrives in Clark County District Court Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las...
Ex-gang leader gets June date for Vegas murder trial stemming from 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur