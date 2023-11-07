Showers, Breezy & Warmer Today, Much Colder Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to pass to our north today. This will bring us two rounds of precipitation today. The first round is associated with the system’s warm front and moved in during the night last night with snow and mixed rain/snow across the north and rain elsewhere. This first round of precipitation will push off to our north and east early this morning as the warm front lifts northward. We’ll then see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some scattered showers through the remainder of the morning hours. The second round of precipitation is associated with the system’s cold front and will move through the state this afternoon. That being said, expect scattered showers this morning to become more numerous this afternoon with the frontal passage. Showers will then taper off from west to east from mid-afternoon through the evening hours as the front moves to our east. Rainfall totals will be a quarter inch or less by this evening. South/southwest winds ahead of the cold front will be gusty today and will usher warmer air into the state. Gusts to 25-30 MPH will be possible throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s for most spots this afternoon. As the front exits the area this evening, the wind will shift around out of the northwest as we head into the night tonight. This will usher colder air back into the region tonight. Between the departing storm system moving into the Maritimes tonight and high pressure to our west, the pressure gradient will tighten up tonight resulting in the northwest wind gusting to 30-35 MPH at times during the overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the mid-20s to low 30s.

Our Wednesday will be drier and brighter with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. The pressure gradient will remain tight which means the gusty northwest wind will continue through the day with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible. Temperatures won’t move much as the gusty northwest wind reinforces the colder air in place so look for highs to top off in the 30s to low 40s. The gusty wind will make it feel much colder with wind chills in the 20s for most spots and some teens across the north.

Our next system is forecast to move out of the Great Lakes Region on Thursday. This will bring us increasing clouds during the morning followed by the chance for some rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s to around 40°. As that system exits Thursday night, drier weather returns for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s. High pressure will build in and bring us a dry weekend with temperatures running a bit below average with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Scattered showers this morning then showers likely this afternoon. Highs between 48°-58°. Southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Lows between 25°-33°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Brightening skies, windy and cold. Highs between 34°-42°. Northwest winds 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Rain/snow showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

