One person dead after camper fire in Windsor

WINDSOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a fire in a camper in Windsor.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, crews were called to a fire on the Ridge Road around 12:30 this morning.

When they arrived, they discovered one person had died and another had escaped with minor injuries.

The victim who was found inside the camper is identified as 25-year-old Payson Viles.

Viles’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

This is the second fatal fire in 24 hours in the state, and the fourth in the past week.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.