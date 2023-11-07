One dead after fire in Carroll Plantation
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARROLL PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a fire early Monday morning in Carroll Plantation.
Crews were called to the home on Main Road around 5:30 and found it had been destroyed.
Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office arrived and found human remains inside.
The victim is believed to be homeowner, 57-year-old Jeffrey Macy.
The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for official identification.
