One dead after fire in Carroll Plantation

(WSAZ)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a fire early Monday morning in Carroll Plantation.

Crews were called to the home on Main Road around 5:30 and found it had been destroyed.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office arrived and found human remains inside.

The victim is believed to be homeowner, 57-year-old Jeffrey Macy.

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for official identification.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

A cold front will bring us much colder & windy conditions for Wednesday.
Cold & Windy Wednesday
Campaign 2023
Campaign 2023
FILE - DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S.
DraftKings takes $3.4M in Maine sports bets over first weekend
Small businesses in Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec and Oxford counties...
Federal aid now available for businesses impacted by Lewiston shootings