One dead after fire in Carroll Plantation

CARROLL PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a fire early Monday morning in Carroll Plantation.

Crews were called to the home on Main Road around 5:30 and found it had been destroyed.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office arrived and found human remains inside.

The victim is believed to be homeowner, 57-year-old Jeffrey Macy.

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for official identification.

