Maine poll worker clocks in day before 100th birthday

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Plenty of people have volunteered their time to work at their local polling place on Tuesday.

Some have been doing it longer than others, like Sylvia Lock.

”How long have you been involved in local elections?” asked reporter Will Wagner.

“Oh, way back. Many, many years ago, when I was living in New York. I’m a transplant from New York. That was back about the 60s,” answered Lock, city of Ellsworth poll worker.

Lock has always been involved with her community. Ellsworth specifically since she moved there in 1978.

“Every election, she never says, no. She’s such a joy, and when she comes in, she was here at 6:59 this morning, not even scheduled until 7:30. She truly just enjoys serving the public and being a volunteer and a community servant,” said Toni Dyer, City of Ellsworth city clerk.

The day after election day is Sylvia’s 100th birthday.

Many of her coworkers have given her cards, gifts, and birthday wishes.

She has plans to celebrate with her children Wednesday, but as for election day, voting comes first.

“Well it’s very important for the city of Ellsworth, and it’s great working with all the people here. They’re all so friendly. Been a constant flow, which is unusual for a rainy day,” Lock said.

As far as advice goes...

“I just say be friendly to everybody and think positive, eat healthy foods, just enjoy life,” Lock said.

