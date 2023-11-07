Fire crews spent 15 hours at Orrington PERC plant Friday night

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews were at the Orrington Penobscot Energy Recovery Company trash plant for a total of 15 hours Friday night.

Brewer Fire Department was called around 7:45 Friday night to assist Orrington Fire in the building fire on Industrial Way.

Per the Brewer Fire Department’s Facebook post, crews cleared the scene after a couple of hours but they were called to a different scene around 11:30 p.m..

Officials have not yet said what caused the fire at the plant.

The fire occurred the day after the trash plant was sold, which went up for auction in July. There have been multiple fires that have happened at the plant, including one in January this year and November of 2021, both due to spontaneous combustion.

