DraftKings takes $3.4M in Maine sports bets over first weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers bet $3.4M over the first 3 days of legal sports wagering in the state on one of the two legal mobile platforms.

Data from the Maine Gambling Control Unit shows from November 3rd to November 5th $3,406,865.89 wagered on the DraftKings app.

From the money bet, more than $2.5M was paid out in winnings.

The information provided shows just under $820K in revenue for all parties involved.

Maine’s 10 percent cut of that is $82K.

The Gambling Control Unit did not provide the data from Caesars as of this posting.

