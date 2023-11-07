Dessert auction to support Rape Response Services

BANGOR, Maine (PENQUIS) - Do you have a sweet tooth and would like to also support a wonderful cause? Or perhaps you looking forward to the Thanksgiving holiday but are not sure what to serve for dessert? The solution is just around the corner. On Friday November 17th, the Rape Response Services (RRS) Dessert Auction will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn (250 Haskell Road) in Bangor. The family friendly event sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank will feature more than 70 desserts ranging from cakes, pies, cookies, cupcakes, cheesecakes and so much more with a variety of gluten free and allergy friendly options also available. It is the perfect way to get your Thanksgiving Desserts without the hassle of baking all day.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Rape Response Services (a Penquis subsidiary). RRS provides support and advocacy for those affected by sexual violence in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties as well as prevention education and awareness. Doors to the event will open at 6pm with refreshments. The live auction will begin around 6:30pm with more than 70 delicious desserts to challenge any sweet tooth! Samples, coffee and other snacks and refreshments will also be available. Purchase participation is made easy as cash, check, or mobile payments with credit cards are all accepted. In the past, dessert options included: Snickerdoodle Whoopie Pies, Vegan Almond Joy Cheesecake, Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Whoopie Pies, Lemon Mascarpone Pie, Assorted Carmel Apples, Apple Cake, Cake Pops, Macarons, Lots of Cheesecakes, Assorted Pies including Coconut Cream, Pumpkin, Apple, Pecan, Lemon Meringue, and more! Expect to enjoy a variety of options including lots of gluten free, vegan, and allergy friendly desserts too! Admission is free. It’s a delicious way to show support for the wonderful work Rape Response Services does to support survivors. They hope to see you there!

