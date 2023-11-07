Cold & Windy Conditions For Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to move from northwest to southeast this evening. Along the front there will be the potential for showers. Once the front clears, the showers will end and the rest of the night will have clearing skies, increasing winds and temperatures that will rapidly drop. Overnight lows are expected to range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Winds will turn out of the northwest and will gust up to 30 mph. With the stronger winds & cooler temperatures, wind chill values will drop into the teens & 20s.

A windy day expected for Wednesday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for counties across the north with northwest gusts are expected to be the strongest and could reach up to 45 mph. The rest of the region will still have strong gusts but will be less than 45 mph. Wednesday will be brighter and cold as skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be mostly in the 30s and low 40s. Wind chill values will be down into the teens & 20s all day long.

The winds will slowly subside Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. There still could be some wind chill values ranging from the single digits to the mid 20s.

Thursday will be cold with some sunshine in the morning. The rest of the day will have increasing clouds ahead of our next disturbance that will move in during the afternoon. This will bring the chance of scattered rain & snow showers lasting into early Friday morning. Impacts look to be pretty minimal with most locations not expecting any snow accumulations. The greatest potential will be over the north where less than an inch is likely. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s.

High pressure will return by Friday and sticks around through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s and low 40s.

It does appear that a pattern change is expected by the middle part of November. This could result in warmer than normal conditions with highs reaching the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with increasing winds. Northwest gusts up to 30 mph. Lows in the 20s and 30s with wind chill values in the teens & 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & cold. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Windy NW wind with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Wind chill values in the teens & 20s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds in the morning with a rain/snow mix possible later in the day. Highs in the 30s. NNE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

