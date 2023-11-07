Skip to content
News
Election Results
First Alert Weather
Sports
As Seen At 4PM
5 Things To Do
It's Our Treat
Discover
Live Newscasts
Submit Photos and Videos
Home
News
Court
Business
Crime
Economy
Health
Education
Entertainment
Local
Maine Shootings
National
Regional
Politics
Breaking Down the Ballot
Live Newscasts
First Alert Weather
Closings
Sign Up for E-Weather Alerts
Sports
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Community
Community Calendar
As Seen At 4PM
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health
My Maine Gardens
Pretty Things
TV5 Book Club
Science is Cool
WABI Archives
TV5 Book Club
scareME
5 Things To Do
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit a Story
Jobs In Maine
Advertise With Us
Newsletter
Copy Request
Closed Captioning
Careers
It's Our Treat
Discover
Programming Schedule
Buy Maine First
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Submit Photos and Videos
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Campaign 2023
Campaign 2023
(WABI)
By
WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST
|
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Election information
Election Results
Breaking Down the Ballot
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll questions and results
Latest News
Breaking Down the Ballot: Questions 7 and 8
Breaking Down the Ballot: Questions 5 and 6 explained as Mainers head to the polls
Waterville man sentenced for conspiring in ISIS-inspired plot
Breaking Down the Ballot: Question 4 and the right to repair