Bangor Humane Society offers 50% off adoptions for National Adoption Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking to expand your family this holiday season, now’s the perfect time to adopt a furry friend!

The Bangor Humane Society is offering 50% off all adoptions until Saturday, Nov. 11.

On Tuesday, they hosted an adoption event at Bangor PetSmart that featured their adorable and adoptable kittens.

“We’ve got a lot of animals at the shelter right now and we want them to find their forever home. So, we’re trying to get those babies out of here,” explains Bangor Humane Society Volunteer & Community Outreach Director Chelsea Brown. “Adopting from us is really great because we’re a great organization, we’ve been here for a long time, and we’ve got really wonderful animals who are looking for their forever home.”

Bangor Humane Society hosts many adoption events like these. For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.

In the meantime, the 50% off offer also applies to in-shelter adoptions made until Nov. 11.

The shelter is located on Mt. Hope Ave. in Bangor.

For their full operational hours, visit their website.

