Waterville man to be sentenced for conspiring in ISIS-inspired plot

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 19-year-old from Waterville will be sentenced on Monday in the first case of its kind in Maine.

Xavier Pelkey pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

He now faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Pelkey lived in an apartment in downtown Waterville until his arrest February of 2022. He admitted plotting remotely with other teenagers to attack a mosque in Chicago in the name of ISIS.

In a search of his home, FBI agents found three homemade explosive devices in a backpack in the corner of his bedroom and an hand-painted ISIS flag hanging on his bedroom wall.

