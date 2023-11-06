As temperatures drop fires become more common

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - With recent house fires across the state, people turning on the heat, and the holidays around the corner, local officials say preventing and being prepared for fires is crucial.

“Biggest thing we always push are smoke detectors. Make sure you have plenty of smoke detectors. Make sure they’re in working order. Make sure you change the batteries in them twice a year. Check them every month, so if the fire does get too big and you’re not paying attention, the smoke detector will alert you to that fire. Extinguishers, have them in your kitchen and other areas of cooking.” said Captain Adam Martell, Old town Fire Department.

Whether it’s a Thanksgiving feast or it’s just too cold outside to grill some burgers, home kitchens are being used more often.

It’s a common place for fires to start.

“Grease fires are a big thing, especially if people are inside trying to cook burgers or things with the grease instead of outside on the grill. Just remember to stay calm, remove it from the heat, turn the heat source off, cover it if you need to. Don’t put water on it. Water makes the flames bigger.” said Martell.

“Use an approved deep fryer if it’s inside. If it’s outside and you’re using one of the big dip deep fryers, make sure it’s off a porch away from the house as well as making sure that whatever you’re cooking, whether it be turkey or whatever is properly thawed and it’s not frozen.” said Deputy Chief Kyle Milan, Old Town Fire Department.

A fire can be devastating and often deadly.

While property is replaceable, lives are not.

So, when a fire does happen, safety is key.

“Rule of thumb is if the fire is bigger than you, you need to get out anyway. Don’t even try to put it out, but if you try to put it out, make sure somebody else is calling 911 while you’re trying to put that fire out with your fire extinguisher. The biggest safety message is always, that we teach the kids, get out and stay out.” said Martell.

