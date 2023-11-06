Smyrna man accused of starting Bangor Walmart fire appears in court

FILE: Fire crews on scene at the Walmart in Bangor
FILE: Fire crews on scene at the Walmart in Bangor(WABI)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Smyrna arrested following a fire at the Walmart in Bangor Friday made his first court appearance on Monday.

Lucas Landry, 44, is charged with felony arson and robbery.

Authorities say they saw him on store video footage acting suspicious in the men’s department where the fire started.

They say moments after the fire broke out, footage shows him leaving the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise.

They say he left in a company vehicle that was tracked to his residence where he was arrested.

Authorities say he denied starting the fire, but acknowledged stealing, claiming stealing gives him an adrenaline rush.

The prosecutor says Landry has been charged with robbery multiple times dating back to 2005.

He’s being held on $100,000 bail.

While a Walmart spokesperson told us Monday they’re working to get the store open again as soon as possible, the prosecutor said in court it will closed for at least two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead

Latest News

Maine State House
Breaking Down the Ballot: Questions 5 and 6
Pelkey, who lived in an apartment in downtown Waterville until his arrest, admitted plotting...
Waterville man sentenced for conspiring in ISIS-inspired plot
Ashley Malloy sentencing
Maine mother sentenced for drug overdose death of toddler son
Automotive repair
Breaking Down the Ballot: Question 4 and the right to repair