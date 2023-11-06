Smyrna man accused of starting Bangor Walmart fire appears in court

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Smyrna arrested following a fire at the Walmart in Bangor Friday made his first court appearance on Monday.

Lucas Landry, 44, is charged with felony arson and robbery.

Authorities say they saw him on store video footage acting suspicious in the men’s department where the fire started.

They say moments after the fire broke out, footage shows him leaving the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise.

They say he left in a company vehicle that was tracked to his residence where he was arrested.

Authorities say he denied starting the fire, but acknowledged stealing, claiming stealing gives him an adrenaline rush.

The prosecutor says Landry has been charged with robbery multiple times dating back to 2005.

He’s being held on $100,000 bail.

While a Walmart spokesperson told us Monday they’re working to get the store open again as soon as possible, the prosecutor said in court it will closed for at least two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.