Rain/Snow Mix Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is now moving out and as it does so, clouds continue to spread across the region. Our next system is a low that is currently over the Great Lakes. We will begin to see impacts from this low starting tonight. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s north to close to 40° along the coast.

A mix of rain and snow will move into the Western Maine Mountains by midnight and will spread across the north. The best chance for any snowfall will be north of the Bangor area with the rest of the region just expecting a cold rain. This will be round one that will clear out by mid-morning Tuesday with just a few scattered showers remaining. Snowfall accumulations will be light and will mostly pertain to the north where an inch or two is possible. Just enough to make for some slick roads for the morning commute.

Round two will come by the afternoon as the cold front sweeps from west to east. Expect another potential for showers along the front. Ahead of this front, winds will be out of the SSW and at times will gust up to 30 mph. Once the front passes, winds shift out of the northwest and increase as gusts will reach up to 40 mph. Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Highs on Tuesday will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. A colder but brighter day on Wednesday with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Keep in mind that with the strong winds on Wednesday, wind chill values will be in the teens & 20s.

Watching another low for Thursday. Still some uncertainty with the exact track. It could either pass overhead which would mean snow across the north and rain elsewhere, or it could pass to our south, meaning just a few scattered rain & snow showers would be possible. More details to come.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow north, rain elsewhere. Lows ranging from the upper 20s north to the low 40s along the coast. Southerly wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain showers in the morning with another chance by the afternoon. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Breezy SSW wind with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & cold. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Windy NW wind with gusts up to 40 mph possible. This will make it FEEL colder.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds in the morning with a rain/snow mix possible later in the day. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

