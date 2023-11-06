Patriots fall to 2-7 after loss to Washington Commanders

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7) bobbles the pass while defended by...
New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7) bobbles the pass while defended by Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the second half an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)(Greg M. Cooper | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - The Patriots took on the Commanders at home on Sunday.

New England fell into a 3-0 deficit in the first quarter following a field goal by Washington’s Joey Slye.

By the end of the first half the Patriots led 14-10 following a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Hunter Henry and a 64-yard rushing touchdown from Rhamondre Stevenson.

In the third the Commanders regained the lead following a 33-yard touchdown pass from Sam Howell to Jahan Dotson and a 30-yard field goal from Slye.

On the final drive of the game New England was behind 20-17.

A pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster hit the receiver’s hands and was tipped into the air. The ball was caught by Washington’s Jartavius Martin ending New England’s chances at a comeback.

The Patriots take on the Colts in Germany next week.

