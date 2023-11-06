Patriots fall to 2-7 after loss to Washington Commanders

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - The Patriots took on the Commanders at home on Sunday.

New England fell into a 3-0 deficit in the first quarter following a field goal by Washington’s Joey Slye.

By the end of the first half the Patriots led 14-10 following a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Hunter Henry and a 64-yard rushing touchdown from Rhamondre Stevenson.

In the third the Commanders regained the lead following a 33-yard touchdown pass from Sam Howell to Jahan Dotson and a 30-yard field goal from Slye.

On the final drive of the game New England was behind 20-17.

A pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster hit the receiver’s hands and was tipped into the air. The ball was caught by Washington’s Jartavius Martin ending New England’s chances at a comeback.

The Patriots take on the Colts in Germany next week.

