Owner of Pat’s Pizza in Orono passes away

Carl Bruce Farnsworth
Carl Bruce Farnsworth(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono community is mourning after the death of a beloved community member.

Carl Bruce Farnsworth, known as Pat Junior, passed away on Monday.

He was the owner of Pat’s Pizza in Orono.

Farnsworth enjoyed working behind the counter and connecting with costumers.

Pat’s Pizza announced on Facebook they will hold a celebration of life in the spring and are planning a charity car show to honor Farnsworth who was a car enthusiast.

