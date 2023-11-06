One dead following crash in Sullivan Saturday evening

SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - A vehicle traveling north along Route 1 in Sullivan was believed to cross the center line into an oncoming car around 4:30 pm.

The driver at fault passed away following the crash and the other driver was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious leg injuries.

A section of Route 1 near the Falls Point Road intersection was closed for about three hours following the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.