One dead following crash in Sullivan Saturday evening

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - A vehicle traveling north along Route 1 in Sullivan was believed to cross the center line into an oncoming car around 4:30 pm.

The driver at fault passed away following the crash and the other driver was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious leg injuries.

A section of Route 1 near the Falls Point Road intersection was closed for about three hours following the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

