Oakland woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for the death of toddler son

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Oakland woman who caused her son’s death by exposing his to fentanyl will spend four years in prison.

23-year-old Ashley Malloy was emotional in the courtroom in Augusta today as the judge sentenced her.

Malloy pleaded guilty to manslaughter and drug charges back in August for the November 2021 death of her 14-month-old son, Karson.

An autopsy determined the toddler died of complications from exposure to fentanyl.

According to prosecutors, the amount of fentanyl in Karson’s system was nearly four times the amount it would take to kill an adult.

Malloy addressed the court before the sentence, apologizing to her son for her failure to protect him.

”I’m directed by to assign special weight to this objective victim. The impacts on Karson’s family is substantial and heartbreaking. Karson’s father and grandmother are suffering as a result of the defendant’s conduct. The question of victim impact is however complicated in this case by the fact that the defendant in some way can also be characterized as a victim. She too has lost a child and must endure that pain,” said Justice Julia Lipez.

“I think we always as you can tell from the sentencing today, we always look at other cases to sort of, to guide us in the future. But again, also some cases have very different circumstances. So we have cases where we saw a sentence on a higher end, and then we have this case. I guess I’m concerned that that courts will look at this in the future, but we also have like i said other circumstances and other cases where we saw higher numbers or higher sentences,” said Lisa Bogue, assistant attorney general.

Malloy had been out on bail and was taken in custody following the sentencing to start serving her time.

Her defense attorney was not available for a comment.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.