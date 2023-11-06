Mother and 9-year old son escape burning home in Waterville

WATERVILLE Maine (WABI) - A mother and son escaping their burning home in Waterville early Monday morning.

Fire fighters were called to Drummond Avenue a little before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, there was fire on the second floor and in the attic.

One of the residents told fire fighters she awoke to a glow along the wall in the bedroom.

She and her 9-year old son were able to get out safely.

Fire fighters believe the fire started in the attic space above the bedrooms.

The cause is now under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.