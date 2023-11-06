Maine women’s soccer to open NCAA Tournament with a trip to No. 4 seed Harvard

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s soccer found out its spot in the NCAA Tournament with the Division I Women’s Soccer Selection Show.

The Black Bears gathered in Alfond Lounge to watch the show live.

They were unveiled as a first-round road opponent for No. 4 seed Harvard in the opening round.

“The last two conference games definitely set us up for the postseason. Our two postseason games definitely set us up to get us into the National Tournament as well. I think it definitely has us ready to keep rolling,” said Abby Kramer, game-winning goal scorer, America East Semifinals.

“Our team has so much momentum right now. I have full belief and trust in our team. I think we’ve proven time and time again that we are a good tournament team. We are able to play at a full 90 minutes, 110 minutes, penalty kicks, or whatever it may be,” said Lara Kirkby, game-winning goal scorer, America East Championship.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.

