Loaded, chambered gun stopped at Maine airport

(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded gun at the security checkpoint at the Portland International Jetport on Sunday.

The TSA said the 9 mm gun was loaded, including one round in the chamber and seven other rounds.

This was the ninth gun found this year at a security checkpoint at the Jetport.

Officials did not release any details about the passenger who had the gun, but a picture released by TSA showed that the passenger had a Maine driver’s license.

According to the TSA, you may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. You must declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter.

