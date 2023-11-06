Increasing Clouds Today, Rain & Snow Developing Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today as our next weathermaker approaches from the Great Lakes Region. We’ll see some sunshine this morning giving way to increasing clouds ahead of the approaching storm system. Temperatures will be chilly today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Precipitation will spread west to east into the area tonight. It’ll be cold enough at the onset so that precipitation begins as snow or rain/snow mix around Greenville to Millinocket and points north. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ will be possible. Precipitation is expected to be in the form of all rain elsewhere. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to low 30s north and low to mid-30s elsewhere.

Low pressure is forecast to pass to our north Tuesday. This will allow southwest winds to usher warmer air into the region during the morning hours. Any snow or rain/snow mix across the north will change to all rain while precipitation continues as rain elsewhere. The precipitation looks to be showery in nature so expect off and on rain throughout the day. Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs. The southwest winds will be a bit on the gusty side with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Rain will taper off from west to east later Tuesday afternoon and evening. Drier and brighter weather is expected Wednesday. As low pressure moves into the Maritimes and high pressure sits to our west, the pressure gradient is going to tighten up on Wednesday resulting in a gusty northwest wind. The northwest wind could gust to 30-40 MPH throughout the day making for a very chilly day. Lingering clouds during the morning will give way to brightening skies as the day goes. Colder air moving in on the backside of the departing storm will keep temperatures in the 30s to near 40°. With the winds gusting to 30-40 MPH, plan on wind chills to feel like it’s in the 20s.

Our next system is forecast to move out of the Great Lakes Region on Thursday. This will bring us increasing clouds during the morning followed by the chance for some rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. As that system exits Thursday night, drier weather returns for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s.

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs between 37°-44°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain/snow showers developing north, rain showers developing elsewhere. Lows between 27°-37°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Rain showers likely. Highs between 48°-58°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Brightening skies, breezy and colder. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. Northwest winds could gust to 30-40 MPH.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Rain/snow showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s.

