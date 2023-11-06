Emergency departments hold a new kind of recruitment event

SPRUCE HEAD, Maine (WABI) - <”The whole purpose of this event was to raise awareness in the community that we need help. We need more members. We need county wide, more members,” said St. George Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief, Chris Leavitt.

As fire and rescue departments around Maine are still in need of more team members, folks in Knox County are trying a different kind of recruiting method.

Fire and EMS departments came together and held a joint open house on Sunday.

The open house brings the public right into the fire, with food, interactive events, and live demonstrations, including fire training, high angle rescue, and vehicle extraction.

Leavitt said, “The idea was just educate. Educate and show what we do, the equipment that we have, how we use it, why we use it, the purposes behind it. In some of our demonstrations today, you noticed that we were explaining the activities as they took place. {NAT POP - “All clear”} A lot of the public doesn’t understand exactly what we do. They just know when they need us. We show up in the job gets done.”

And it’s a opportunity for kids and their families to support their first responder loved ones, or to learn about responding to emergencies.

“By getting the kids engaged, oftentimes we get the parents engaged as well, which hopefully becomes new members to any departments in the county,” said Leavitt.

And while department members still feel that fundraising for equipment and facilities are important...

“I felt like it was time to spend as much time fundraising as we do recruiting. Because if we don’t have the people, then that money isn’t going to go towards anything,” said St, George Fire Department Firefighter, Michael Lunt.

So, the departments came together to demonstrate tasks beyond fighting fires.

Lunt said, “It was expanding upon what we do, so that the public could see all of the things. And I wanted it to be a ‘Wow’ because the whole idea was to get them interested in wanting to be a part of this. So the more ‘Wow’, the more interest.”

And doing so, brought these departments even closer together.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this here. We had a meeting a couple nights ago and it was the first time I had ever seen that many departments together. That wasn’t an emergency scene,” said Lunt.

So now, the first responders are putting a call out to you.

Lunt said, “Contact your local volunteer to fire up our fire department, ask questions. You will be surprised how many different places there are that you might fit in. Not everybody needs to pack up and go into a fire not everybody has the strength to hold on to one of those extrication tools for as long as these guys have. There’s a place for everybody.”

“We provide a service that so many people need, even though they don’t know they need it. You know we’re there when they call and it just happens and we need more people to help us do that,” said Leavitt.

