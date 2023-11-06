BREAKING: Raymond Lester found guilty of murder of Nicole Mokeme
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A South Portland man who was accused of killing his girlfriend at Acadia National Park last year was found guilty by a jury on Monday afternoon.
Raymond Lester was found guilty of knowing and intentional murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme.
The jury deliberated for about 2 hours before reaching the verdict.
The trial lasted a week.
