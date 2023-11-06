BREAKING: Raymond Lester found guilty of murder of Nicole Mokeme

Raymond Lester
Raymond Lester(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A South Portland man who was accused of killing his girlfriend at Acadia National Park last year was found guilty by a jury on Monday afternoon.

Raymond Lester was found guilty of knowing and intentional murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme.

The jury deliberated for about 2 hours before reaching the verdict.

The trial lasted a week.

We will update this story.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead

Latest News

Loaded, chambered gun stopped at Maine airport
Gavel
Waterville man to be sentenced for conspiring in ISIS-inspired plot
Ashley Malloy sentencing
Maine mother sentenced for drug overdose death of toddler son
Fire broke out early Monday morning in the attic space above bedrooms at this residence on...
Mother and 9-year old son escape burning home in Waterville