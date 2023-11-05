State Field Hockey Recap

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston High School hosted a state championship tripleheader in high school field hockey.

Cheverus, Freeport, Winthrop-Monmouth-Maranacook win championships (WABI)

Cheverus defeated Skowhegan, 2-1, to win the Class A Championship and complete an unbeaten season.

Freeport beat Cony, 2-0, to win its first state field hockey championship in program history in the Class B Championship.

Winthrop-Monmouth-Maranacook took down Dexter, 2-1, to cap off a Class C Championship season.

