State Field Hockey Recap

Cheverus, Freeport, Winthrop-Monmouth-Maranacook win championships
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston High School hosted a state championship tripleheader in high school field hockey.

Cheverus defeated Skowhegan, 2-1, to win the Class A Championship and complete an unbeaten season.

Freeport beat Cony, 2-0, to win its first state field hockey championship in program history in the Class B Championship.

Winthrop-Monmouth-Maranacook took down Dexter, 2-1, to cap off a Class C Championship season.

