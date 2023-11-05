State Cross Country Recap

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Troy Howard Middle School hosted the State Cross Country Championships.

Noble’s Maddox Jordan won the Class A Boys race at 15:44, while Portland won its first state title since 1978.

Portland’s Samantha Moore won the Class A Girls race at 18:30, with Bonny Eagle taking the team crown.

Lake Region’s Sam Laverdiere won the Class B Boys race at 15:52. Freeport won the team championship.

York’s Cary Drake won the Class B Girls race at 18:08. She helped the Wildcats repeat as team champions.

Sumner’s Kaleb Colson finished first in the Class C Boys race at 15:47. The Tigers won as a team too.

Orono’s Ruth White wins at 16:59 to help the Red Riots win the team championship. It’s Ruth’s third-straight win.

Troy Howard Middle School will host the New England Cross Country Championships next Saturday, Nov. 11.

