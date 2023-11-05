Police responding to standoff in Lewiston
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine - Officials are responding to an “active” standoff on Sabattus Street in Lewiston Saturday night.
Lewiston Police Department posted a message on their Facebook page around 8 p.m. that said, “The Lewiston Police are currently dealing with a situation on outer Sabattus Street.
Sabattus Street traffic is being detoured onto Chadbourne Road/Old Chadbourne Road.
