Police responding to standoff in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine - Officials are responding to an “active” standoff on Sabattus Street in Lewiston Saturday night.

Lewiston Police Department posted a message on their Facebook page around 8 p.m. that said, “The Lewiston Police are currently dealing with a situation on outer Sabattus Street.

Sabattus Street traffic is being detoured onto Chadbourne Road/Old Chadbourne Road.

Our media partner WMTW has a crew on the scene.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available to us.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.