Police responding to standoff in Lewiston

police lights
police lights
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine - Officials are responding to an “active” standoff on Sabattus Street in Lewiston Saturday night.

Lewiston Police Department posted a message on their Facebook page around 8 p.m. that said, “The Lewiston Police are currently dealing with a situation on outer Sabattus Street.

Sabattus Street traffic is being detoured onto Chadbourne Road/Old Chadbourne Road.

Our media partner WMTW has a crew on the scene.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available to us.

