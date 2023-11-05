Nonprofit holds winter coat giveaway for K-5 kids

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A winter coat initiative has been brought to the Augusta area for Maine’s coldest season.

The Greater Augusta Area Back to School Program partnered with the City of Augusta Fire Department to bring warm winter gear to children.

Items such as winter coats, hats, mittens and much more were collected at the Augusta Civic Center on Sunday.

Kids ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade were present to try on and pick out their new coat.

“It really means a lot to us to know that we’re helping a kid, whether it’s with a backpack, whether it’s with a winter coat, whatever we can do to help our youth in this community. We’re there for them because ultimately, they’re going to be our successors. They’re our future. And we want to make sure the future is bright for the greater Augusta area, for that matter Maine everywhere,” said Michael Michaud, Director of Greater Augusta Back to School Program.

Other organizations also helped with the event, such as Aroma Joes, who handed out donuts and apple cider to the kids.

For more information on how to donate you can head to their website.

