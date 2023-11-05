Lewiston shootings survivor recovering at CMMC upgraded to stable condition

By WMTW
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Three survivors of the Lewiston shootings that took place on Oct. 25, are still recovering at Central Maine Medical Center, and the hospital says they are now all in stable condition.

One of the survivors who was in critical condition was upgraded to stable condition on Saturday, joining the other survivors who were already in stable condition.

“We are grateful that these patients continue to improve and get well,” said John Alexander, chief medical officer, Central Maine Healthcare. “Meanwhile, we want to encourage everyone to take some time to practice self-care. Whether it’s spending time with loved ones, taking a walk in the woods, or reading a book, it is very important that we do whatever we need as individuals to take care of ourselves.”

On the night of the shootings, Central Maine Medical Center assembled a team of more than a dozen surgeons with expertise in orthopedics, cardiovascular, thoracic, colorectal, plastic, urologic and general surgery. They were aided by more than 100 other physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other health care professionals, all of whom received training in mass casualty incidents.

Hospital staff said in a written statement, “The doctors, nurses and team members of CMMC extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this tragic event.”

https://www.cmhc.org/news/patients-continue-to-be-cared-for-at-cmmc-after-mass-casualty-incident/

Posted by Central Maine Medical Center - CMMC on Friday, November 3, 2023

