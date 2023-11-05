Decreasing clouds today, mostly rain with some snow north by Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A stalled out front just along the coast of Maine is providing a few light showers to the region this morning. The showers will dissipate through the morning as the front slowly pushes away from the coastline. Then high pressure will slide over the region for the remainder of the day. As the front clears, expect clouds to slowly decrease, from north to south through the afternoon. Highs today will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 40′s north and upper 40′s to around 50 through the Bangor region and Downeast. Quiet weather will continue for tonight with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the low to mid 20′s north to the upper 20′s and low 30′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

High pressure will begin to slide off to our east Monday afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. The low will pass north of Maine and lift a warm front across the state overnight Monday in to Tuesday morning. Precipitation will fall as mostly rain for everyone except the Crown of Maine. Then, any snow showers across northern Maine will transition to all rain late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Showers will end for the Pine Tree state after the cold front blows through Tuesday night. High pressure will build in for Wednesday bringing partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the 30′s north and low to mid 40′s Downeast.

Another area of low pressure will approach from the west on Thursday. Precipitation will start off as snow and mix, then change to rain from southwest to northeast over the course of the day. Scattered rain showers will linger into Friday.

TODAY: Few early AM showers, decreasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40′s north and upper 40′s to around 50 through the Bangor region and Downeast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, lows drop into the low to mid 20′s north to the upper 20′s and low 30′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, showers overnight. Highs in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s north to the upper 40′s and low 50′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Mostly rain showers, a few flakes across the crown of Maine. Highs reach the mid 40′s and upper 50′s north to low to mid 50′s Downeast.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Snow/mix changing to rain. Highs reach the 30′s north to lower 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

