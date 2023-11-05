Bangor church holds a block party fundraiser to give back

(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor church held a block party fundraiser Sunday afternoon.

The Brick Church on Union Street brought in the Freshies Wood Fired Pizza Truck.

A firepit for smores was also set up as hundreds of pizzas were served up.

All of this was offered free of charge, though donations were being accepted so the church can meet their goals of helping the community this Winter.

”We are having a warming shelter this winter for the homeless, and we’re needing to raise a little bit of money for oil and electric, and and for food because we do dinners as well, and we need to feed the people when they come in, breakfast in the morning, and dinner in the evening.”

RH Foster Energy helped make the event possible and they were also raffling off a $100 Shell Gas gift card and $100 off a heating fuel delivery.

The event ran from twelve to four.

