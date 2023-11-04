Police issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old Auburn man

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - A Silver alert has been issued for an Auburn man who has not been seen since Friday.

Philip Ring, 80, was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Post #150 in Mechanic Falls.

Police say his cell phone is off.

Ring who suffers from cognitive issues is described as 5′10″, 130 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He is driving a 2022 black Chevrolet Trax, Maine license plate 7661VL.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the Auburn Police Department at at 207.784.7331. EXT 1.

