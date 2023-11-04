Police issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old Auburn man

Philip Ring, 80, was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Post #150 in Mechanic...
Philip Ring, 80, was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Post #150 in Mechanic Falls.(Maine Dept. of Public Safety)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - A Silver alert has been issued for an Auburn man who has not been seen since Friday.

Philip Ring, 80, was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Post #150 in Mechanic Falls.

Police say his cell phone is off.

Ring who suffers from cognitive issues is described as 5′10″, 130 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He is driving a 2022 black Chevrolet Trax, Maine license plate 7661VL.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the Auburn Police Department at at 207.784.7331. EXT 1.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Crews were called to the home on Old County Road around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
Crews knock down Hampden house fire Saturday morning
A cold front will slowly sag southward across the state today. As the front moves southward,...
Mostly dry weekend with a few showers possible
President Biden, First Lady visit Lewiston
Biden tells residents of Maine city reeling from mass shooting: ‘You’re not alone’
A card for Ed Hendrickson ahead of his 103rd birthday
Brewer WWII veteran receives hundreds of birthday cards from across the country
Killer on the loose: Maine mass shooter was alive for most of massive search, autopsy suggests