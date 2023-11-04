Orrington trash-processing energy plant sold at auction

Trash piles grow higher than usual at the Penobscot Energy Recovery Company
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A trash processing plant in Orrington has been sold at auction.

Delta Thermo Energy made the winning bid of $1.5 million during an auction on Thursday for the Penobscot Energy Recovery Plant.

Orrington’s Town Manager, Chris Backman, tells us Delta has five days from the auction to provide ten percent of the purchase price, which is another one-hundred thousand dollars.

The closing will take place on November 20th and that is when the remainder of the balance is due.

Backman says the back taxes on the real estate and equipment is around $675,000.

The plant had stopped operating in May, but still accepted trash from the town until it filled up in September.

The waste is now going to Juniper Ridge in Old Town.

The plant is expected to be operating by the first of the year.

