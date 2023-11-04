“Not One More”: Anti-gun violence rally remembers Lewiston shootings & calls for legislation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Community members, leaders, and organizations rallied in Augusta’s Capitol Park Saturday to remember those lost in Lewiston and demand action.

“Together, we, and you are here today with one common mission: to mark what happened in Lewiston on October 25th and make sure it never happens again,” said Board Chair of Maine Gun Safety Coalition Camilla Shannon during her speech.

We asked Shannon why she thinks the Lewiston attacks were so impactful throughout the state, to which she replied, “Over the past several days, I’ve heard countless people, myself included, refer to Maine as a family. We’re a small state, we’re a close state, when something like what happened in Lewiston happens to a family member, you take notice. It’s not the same, it won’t be the same, we need to do something to prevent that from ever happening again.”

Students, healthcare professionals, representatives, religious leaders and more were all in attendance and gave speeches calling for gun safety legislation.

Most notably, calling for the implementation of red flag laws that allow judges to revoke access to guns for at-risk individuals, waiting periods to buying guns to limit irrational purchasing, and banning civilian access to assault weapons such as AR-15s.

“I think the reason this is an issue for everyone can relate to is because, very sadly, in our country, we’ve now had shootings in schools, we’ve had shootings in churches, and movie theaters and malls and grocery stores, countless places. And so it affects all of us and we all worry about it affecting those we love and care about,” Shannon explained of the varied demographics present at the rally.

Many speakers harped on the previously-held belief that a mass shooting was believed to “never happen in Maine.” But now that it has, organizers encourage the public to “Mourn and Organize.”

“People respond to heartbreak in different ways, but one of the ways is showing up to see what we can do to make a difference. And so I think that’s what we saw today,” said Shannon. “It takes courage to stand up for gun safety, and when legislator see broad grassroots support, they have the courage, they’re empowered to do what’s right for our children and our communities in our state.”

The rally was hosted by the Maine Gun Safety Coalition and Stand Up Network for Gun Safety, who advocate for common sense gun laws legislatively and through grassroots efforts. It was co-sponsored by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and the Maine Public Health Association.

