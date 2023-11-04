Murder of Maine woman whose body was found on the side of the road is solved, police say

Police arrested a suspect in Saco Friday morning in the death of Danielle Goodwin
Police were able to identify Gary Mariner, 65, of West Newfield, as the suspect.
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man has been arrested for murder in the death of a Freeport woman.

The body of Danielle Goodwin, 52, was found along Clark’s Pond Road in South Portland at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but investigators have still not released a cause of death.

Investigators spent weeks gathering evidence, including video, and speaking with witnesses. Police were able to identify Gary Mariner, 65, of West Newfield, as the suspect.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, they got an arrest warrant on a murder charge and arrested Mariner early Friday morning in Saco.

Goodwin worked as a drug and alcohol counselor, and her friends described her as a hero to many people.

He was expected in court on Monday for an initial appearance.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

