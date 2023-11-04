Mostly dry weekend with a few showers possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry with the chance for few showers here and there. A cold front will slowly sag southward across the state today. As the front moves southward, there is a chance for a few light showers, mostly across northern Maine, this morning. However, a few drop through Bangor and Downeast Maine can’t be ruled as the front passes overhead this afternoon. Other than a few showers, today will be mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will be around normal for this time of year, reaching the mid to upper 40′s north and the low to mid 50′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph. The cold front will stall just off the coast tonight and will help keep cloud cover in place across the southern half of the state, but it is expected to stay on the drier side. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 20′s north to the upper 20′s to around 30 Downeast. Some moisture may begin to ride up along the stalled front overnight/ early Sunday morning and provide a few light rain showers to the area. For folks in higher elevations, a few flakes will be possible as the showers pass overhead.

The stalled front will begin to push southward and clear the coast through Sunday morning. then high pressure will slide over the region for the remainder of the day. As the front clears, expect clouds to decrease, from north to south. Sunday looks like the sunnier of the two weekend days. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler behind the front. Highs on Sunday will reach the low to mid 40′s north and upper 40′s to around 50 through the Bangor region and Downeast. Quiet weather can be expected Sunday night with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the low to mid 20′s north to the upper 20′s and low 30′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

High pressure will begin to slide off to our east Monday afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. The low will pass north of Maine and lift a warm front across the state overnight Monday in to Tuesday morning. Precipitation will fall as mostly rain for everyone except the Crown of Maine. Then, any snow showers across northern Maine will transition to all rain late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Showers will end for the Pine Tree state after the cold front blows through Tuesday night.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, few am showers north. Highs reach the mid to upper 40′s north and low to mid 50′s through Bangor and Downeast.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, mostly dry with few light showers possible overnight. Lows drop into the low to mid 20′s north to the upper 20′s to around 30 Downeast.

SUNDAY: Few early Am showers, decreasing cloud cover. Highs in the low to mid 40′s north and upper 40′s to around 50 through the Bangor region and Downeast.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, showers overnight. Highs in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s north to the upper 40′s and low 50′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Mostly rain showers, a few flakes across the crown of Maine. Highs reach the mid 40′s and upper 50′s north to low to mid 50′s Downeast.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

