Hirundo Wildlife Refuge kicks off their 4th annual Fall Fest

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -A fun nature filled day kicked off in Old Town Saturday.

The Hirundo Wildlife Refuge held their 4th annual Fall Fest encouraging ticket goers to spend time in nature.

Activities such as paddling on the pond, nature education stations, and a fun game of Eye-Spy were available.

Volunteers from the University of Maine gathered to help run the event along with a group from The Wildlife Society.

“It just feels really special and fun to be able to hang out. I mean we have a live bat and a baby possum here from Misfit Rehab, so people are getting up close and personal with animals, they haven’t seen before necessarily up close, and we have some obstacle courses and other sort of fun activities. So, it’s just sort of a casual fun event, and its sort of nice to just let loose,” said Rebecca Sgouros, Vice Chair of Hirundo Board of Trustees.

They served small s’more kits plus other snacks and refreshments to the community.

There was also lots of other amazing organizations taking part in the event including some that were selling nature made goods.

