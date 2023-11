HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Fire broke out a home in Hampden overnight.

Crews were called to the home on Old County Road around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say there is minimal damage to the home and a nearby garage.

No word yet on what sparked the fire or if anyone was injured.

Crews cleared the scene around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

At 12:11 am A-crew was dispatched to Old County road for a confirmed building fire. The officer called for a 2nd alarm... Posted by Professional Fire Fighters of Hampden, IAFF Local 4903 on Saturday, November 4, 2023

