North Regional Field Hockey Championship Recap

Skowhegan, Cony, Dexter-Central win titles
By Ben Barr and Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Messalonskee High School hosted the North regional field hockey championships.

Skowhegan defeated Messalonskee, 3-1, in the Class A North Championship.

Cony beat Belfast, 3-0, in the Class B North Championship.

Dexter-Central topped Foxcroft Academy, 2-1, in the Class C North Championship.

State championships are on Saturday at Lewiston High School.

Class A: Skowhegan vs. Cheverus 11 a.m.

Class B: Cony vs. Freeport 1 p.m.

Class C: Dexter-Central vs. Winthrop-Monmouth-Maranacook 3 p.m.

Cooper Flagg’s Nokomis teammates react to his college decision