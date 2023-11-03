North Regional Field Hockey Championship Recap
Skowhegan, Cony, Dexter-Central win titles
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Messalonskee High School hosted the North regional field hockey championships.
Skowhegan defeated Messalonskee, 3-1, in the Class A North Championship.
Cony beat Belfast, 3-0, in the Class B North Championship.
Dexter-Central topped Foxcroft Academy, 2-1, in the Class C North Championship.
State championships are on Saturday at Lewiston High School.
Class A: Skowhegan vs. Cheverus 11 a.m.
Class B: Cony vs. Freeport 1 p.m.
Class C: Dexter-Central vs. Winthrop-Monmouth-Maranacook 3 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.