North Regional Field Hockey Championship Recap

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Messalonskee High School hosted the North regional field hockey championships.

Skowhegan, Cony, Dexter-Central win titles (WABI)

Skowhegan defeated Messalonskee, 3-1, in the Class A North Championship.

Cony beat Belfast, 3-0, in the Class B North Championship.

Dexter-Central topped Foxcroft Academy, 2-1, in the Class C North Championship.

State championships are on Saturday at Lewiston High School.

Class A: Skowhegan vs. Cheverus 11 a.m.

Class B: Cony vs. Freeport 1 p.m.

Class C: Dexter-Central vs. Winthrop-Monmouth-Maranacook 3 p.m.

