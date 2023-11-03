Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level disturbance will cross the state this morning and move to our east this afternoon. This is giving us some cloudiness to start the day. As the disturbance moves to our east, clouds will thin out a bit this afternoon allowing skies to brighten during the second half of the day. We’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds for the day. With high pressure to our south and east and a cold front approaching from the north, the pressure gradient will tighten over the area, resulting in a gusty south/southwest wind today. Look for gusts to reach 25-30 MPH at times. This gusty breeze will usher warmer, more seasonable air into the region today allowing temperatures to top off in the mid-40s to low 50s this afternoon. The aforementioned cold front will continue to approach the state tonight. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the night and as the front approaches, we may see a few rain showers across the north. Lows will drop back to the upper 30s to mid-40s by daybreak.

The cold front will fizzle out as it slowly drops southward across the state Saturday. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so other than a slight chance of a shower across the north, most areas will see a dry day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday and temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the mid-40s to around 50° north and low to mid-50s elsewhere. The lingering effects of the dying cold front could trigger a shower in spots Sunday morning otherwise Sunday looks mainly dry too with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunday’s highs will top off in the 40s to around 50°. High pressure will bring us a decent start to the work week with a mix of sun and clouds Monday. Monday’s temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our north Tuesday giving us our next best chance for precipitation. With the track being to our north, we’ll stay on the warmer side of the system so that precipitation will be mainly rain. There’s a chance of some rain/snow mix across the north at the onset otherwise expect scattered rain showers during the day Tuesday the system moves through. Temperatures on Tuesday will top off in the mid-40s to near 50° north and low to mid-50s elsewhere.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs between 44°-53°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible across the north. Lows between 37°-47°, warmest along the coast. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower, mainly across the north. Highs between 45°-55°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.