Increasing Clouds Tonight. Nice Weekend On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to pass to our south bringing mostly clear skies for the first part of the night. A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring increasing clouds overnight and into early Saturday morning. This additional cloud cover will help to keep temperatures for most communities above the freezing mark. Overnight lows will be dependent on how quickly the clouds move in but expect lows in the 30s and low 40s. The breeze will remain out of the southwest and will gust up to 20 mph.

As the cold front moves through the region on Saturday, there will be clouds in the morning and a few isolated showers across the north. The clouds will stick around in the morning and once the front clears the coast expect the clouds to clear out into the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s. Expect a breeze in the morning which will taper off into the afternoon.

Sunday will have clouds and a few isolated showers in the morning and will be followed by increasing sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Watching a low for Monday evening into Tuesday of next week. As this low moves through early in the morning, expect the chance for snow mostly north of Greenville & Millinocket. The rest of the region will have a cold rain. The snow in the north will change over into rain throughout the morning on Tuesday and the rain will become more scattered into the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. SW wind 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds and a few isolated showers in the morning. The rest of the day will have decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy SW wind in the morning gusting up to 20 mph will taper off into the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the morning. Increasing sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow across the north and rain closer to the coast. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow in the morning changing over to rain. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

