Crews respond to a house fire in Carmel

House fire in Carmel
House fire in Carmel(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Crews are at a fire that destroyed a home in Carmel on Horseback Road.

Officials say one person may have been home at the time but has not yet been located.

Another person who lives there was not home when it happened.

They got the call about the fire at 3 p.m.

The fire marshal’s office has been called to investigate.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Scales of Justice
Detroit man accused of making threatening comments makes court appearance
Orland Explosion
Orland home a total loss after suspected propane explosion
Medical Examiner confirms Lewiston mass shooter’s cause of death
Increasing clouds tonight will help keep lows above freezing.
Increasing Clouds Overnight