Crews respond to a house fire in Carmel

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Crews are at a fire that destroyed a home in Carmel on Horseback Road.

Officials say one person may have been home at the time but has not yet been located.

Another person who lives there was not home when it happened.

They got the call about the fire at 3 p.m.

The fire marshal’s office has been called to investigate.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.