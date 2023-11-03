Dunkin’ to donate portion of coffee sales Nov. 6-8 to Lewiston support fund

(Dunkin')
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI) - Maine Dunkin’ locations are coming together to support those affected by the Lewiston shootings last week.

On Nov. 6, 7 and 8, all Dunkin’ locations in the state will donate $1 from every hot and iced coffee sold to the City of Lewiston Support Fund.

Coffee can be purchased in store, at the drive thru or on the Dunkin’ app.

The event excludes sales of Dunkin’ cold brew.

To learn more about the City of Lewiston Support Fund, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Raymond Lester
Trial for South Portland man accused of killing girlfriend continues
Trial of South Portland man accused of killing girlfriend continues
Orland house explosion
Crews respond to house explosion in Orland
Orland house explosion live