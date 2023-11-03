Dunkin’ to donate portion of coffee sales Nov. 6-8 to Lewiston support fund

MAINE (WABI) - Maine Dunkin’ locations are coming together to support those affected by the Lewiston shootings last week.

On Nov. 6, 7 and 8, all Dunkin’ locations in the state will donate $1 from every hot and iced coffee sold to the City of Lewiston Support Fund.

Coffee can be purchased in store, at the drive thru or on the Dunkin’ app.

The event excludes sales of Dunkin’ cold brew.

To learn more about the City of Lewiston Support Fund, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.