Detroit man accused of making threatening comments makes court appearance

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Detroit man accused of making threatening comments about a Skowhegan school was in court Friday.

Jason Wakefield, 49, is facing charges including domestic violence criminal threatening and terrorizing.

He’s being held on $2,500 bail.

Police say they were notified by school leaders at Overman Academy in Skowhegan about comments they say Wakefield made to his family regarding burning the school to the ground and being the next Robert Card.

Thursday, all three affiliated charter school campuses were closed out of an abundance of caution.

Schools were back open Friday.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.