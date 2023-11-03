Detroit man accused of making threatening comments makes court appearance

Jason Wakefield
Jason Wakefield(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Detroit man accused of making threatening comments about a Skowhegan school was in court Friday.

Jason Wakefield, 49, is facing charges including domestic violence criminal threatening and terrorizing.

He’s being held on $2,500 bail.

Police say they were notified by school leaders at Overman Academy in Skowhegan about comments they say Wakefield made to his family regarding burning the school to the ground and being the next Robert Card.

Thursday, all three affiliated charter school campuses were closed out of an abundance of caution.

Schools were back open Friday.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Orland Explosion
Orland home a total loss after suspected propane explosion
House fire in Carmel
Crews respond to a house fire in Carmel
Medical Examiner confirms Lewiston mass shooter’s cause of death
Increasing clouds tonight will help keep lows above freezing.
Increasing Clouds Overnight