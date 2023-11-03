Brick Church in Bangor to hold Block Party fundraiser on Sunday for homeless population

Organizers are asking members of the community to stop in and donate monetarily or provide...
Organizers are asking members of the community to stop in and donate monetarily or provide winter clothing.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brick Church in Bangor is having a fundraising Block Party on Sunday, November 5, to help members of the homeless community.

The event will take place between 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m. and will include the R.H. Foster Freshies Wood Fired Pizza Truck, ‘S’mores station, a $100 give away, and a coloring table for the kids.

Organizers are also asking members of the community to stop in and donate monetarily, winter clothing, blankets, etc.

Pastor of the Brick Church, Leon Licata was a guest during our TV 5 News on Friday.

“With the homeless present situation, we feel the need to do what we can, so we are throwing a Block Party inviting the community to stop in, enjoy some free pizza, a s’mores treat, sign up for a give-a-way, and bring an item of winter clothing,” Licata said.

This is the first staging of the event.

