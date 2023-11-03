Brewer WWII veteran receives hundreds of birthday cards from across the country

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - At nearly 103 years old, a World War II dive bomber pilot from Brewer is still going strong.

We caught up with Ed Hendrickson to see how he’s doing and how complete strangers are making his upcoming birthday extra special.

You might not guess by his voracity in the gym, but Hendrickson is indeed days away from his 103rd birthday.

“Oh my gosh. I can’t believe it. Am I that old?” said Hendrickson. “I think it’s great that I’ve been able to live this long, and I do pretty well.”

He says movement is the key to his positive outlook.

“I feel pretty good. I get a little bit down once in a while, but I get myself out of it. I go for a walk or I have done a few exercises at home alone. [Just] enough to get me moving,” Hendrickson explained.

But physical activity isn’t the only thing keeping his spirits high these days.

Ahead of Ed’s birthday on Nov. 14, another local veteran put out a Facebook post asking for cards. Hundreds of people across the country have already delivered on that request.

“Gee I never knew I had so many friends. It’s kind of exciting, truthfully. They’re all real nice, they’re all good. They’re all either complimentary or wishing me well or things like that. They’re all personal type of notes. I like that,” said Hendrickson.

Out of the hundreds of cards, there are a few that stand out.

Like one from Sen. Susan Collins and anther from a New Hampshire student named Effy.

“My wife’s name was Effie, and they weren’t twins either. So, I thought that was kind of cute. And if Effie had been living now, she’d have gotten a real kick out of that. But I think that’s nice,” said Hendrickson.

A U.S. Navy Christmas ornament from someone in Bangor has quickly become a prized possession, too.

Ahead of Veterans Day, and as the cards keep coming in, Ed has a message for everyone who’s dropped him a note so far.

“I’d just tell them how appreciative I was that they’d think of me and this huge World War. And they just say so many nice things about me and about about all veterans,” Hendrickson said.

If you’d like to mail Ed a card, his address is 932 Ohio Street, Apt 246, Bangor, Maine 04401.

There’s also a veteran from South Thomaston, Paul Chapman, who turns 104 on the 12th. His address is 486 St. George Road, South Thomaston, Maine 04858.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.