Bangor man facing 30 years for stabbing another man to death

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor man who stabbed another man to death outside a nightclub three years ago was given a new sentence Friday morning.

Rayshaun Moore, 37 is now facing a 30 year sentence for killing of Demetrius Snow, 25, in Bangor in 2020.

In September 2021, Moore was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

In June 2022, Moore’s attorney appeared before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court arguing the trial court denied access to transcripts from the grand jury and considered Moore’s decision to go to trial when sentencing him, among other things.

Justices agreed the lower court judge wrongly took Moore’s decision to go trial into consideration when sentencing him.

Members of Snow’s family spoke in court Friday saying they want peace and justice -- his sister saying Friday was a slap in the face to them -- that Moore could have walked away from her brother.

Moore apologized to the Snow’s family saying he is going to better himself.

”Mr. Moore accepts this situation and the time that he has to do. He was disappointed that the court didn’t find 25 years to be enough, which we think would have been plenty. But he is, I guess, grateful that he has two years less less on his sentence.” said Hunter Tzovarras, defense attorney.

“Now, obviously, victim impact is an important part of what the court considers and Demetrius had had a big family and a lot of family support and they all came out back two years ago. Originally and again today and I think you’ve heard them say that they’re just glad for to be able to move on and I’m glad for that for them to hopefully we have sort of settled this and they can move on as family,” said Lisa Bogue, Assistant Attorney General

Moore has already served two years of his sentence.

